Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $34.66 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 22.0% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after buying an additional 75,272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 445,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,965,000 after buying an additional 170,159 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $887,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $382.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

