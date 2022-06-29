Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $242,000.

USXF stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

