Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Buys 6,879 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

