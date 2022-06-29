Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Buys 2,497 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after buying an additional 241,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after buying an additional 98,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,738,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.