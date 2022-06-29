Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JUVF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457. Juniata Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

