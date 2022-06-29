JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price to $18.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

CHGG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

NYSE CHGG opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $90.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

