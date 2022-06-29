JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target to CHF 3,300

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,736.26.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.21. 81,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $105.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.