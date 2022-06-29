JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $46.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.