JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.50 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.81) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.70) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

SHA stock traded up €0.07 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €5.94 ($6.31). 450,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($17.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.16.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

