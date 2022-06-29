Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.
Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $81.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Johnson Controls International Company Profile
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
