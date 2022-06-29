JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 804 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.71.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $10.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $618.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

