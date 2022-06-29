JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

