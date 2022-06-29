JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $5,647,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.09.

ITW traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,843. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.33 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

