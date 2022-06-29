JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $589,000 Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $54,298,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $565.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.29.

Boston Beer stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.13. 342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,551. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $1,048.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

