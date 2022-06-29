JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 2.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,114,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after purchasing an additional 578,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,975,000 after purchasing an additional 350,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,896,000 after purchasing an additional 258,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 197,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $137.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,511. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.14.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.