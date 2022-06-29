JGP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.92. 1,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.37 and its 200-day moving average is $356.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.64.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

