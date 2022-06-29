JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after acquiring an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after acquiring an additional 445,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,153,000 after acquiring an additional 383,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.98. 1,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.89 and its 200-day moving average is $170.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.62.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

