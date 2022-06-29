JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,835. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.