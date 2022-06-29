JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,519,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $298,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,636,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,080 shares of company stock worth $1,747,022 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.94. 5,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.71. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

