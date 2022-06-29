Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

NYSE:JEF opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.