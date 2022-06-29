Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

NYSE:JEF opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 428,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 134,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 103,058 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.