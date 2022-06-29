Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Shares of JEF opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

