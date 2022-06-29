Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 4.3% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,369. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.