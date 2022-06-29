Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.