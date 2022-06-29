JB Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,356 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after buying an additional 554,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after buying an additional 387,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,121,000 after buying an additional 401,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.