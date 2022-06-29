JB Capital LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,658,461. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $148.49 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.69 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

