JB Capital LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

