JB Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 426.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,893 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.23.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

