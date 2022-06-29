JB Capital LLC Buys 242 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

