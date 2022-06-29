JB Capital LLC Buys 218 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $365.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

