JB Capital LLC Acquires 2,040 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after buying an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

