JB Capital LLC Acquires 1,031 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,875,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,919,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,452.9% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 253.2% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.