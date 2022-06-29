James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Plans Dividend of GBX 27

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from James Latham’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON LTHM opened at GBX 1,403.84 ($17.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,321.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,271.78. James Latham has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,050.60 ($12.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,446.25 ($17.74).
James Latham Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.