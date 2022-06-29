Jack Nielsen Sells 86,209 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750,044 shares in the company, valued at $196,389,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78.

On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $218,727.30.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $998,747.75.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. 338,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

