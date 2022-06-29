J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Up 3%

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.04 and last traded at $131.03. 24,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 904,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,056,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 250,642 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

