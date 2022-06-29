J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for about 2.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $41,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.11.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

