Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the May 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IZOZF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 46,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Izotropic has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.07.
