Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the May 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IZOZF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 46,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Izotropic has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.07.

Get Izotropic alerts:

About Izotropic (Get Rating)

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.