ITV (LON:ITV) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.14) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on ITV from GBX 64 ($0.79) to GBX 66 ($0.81) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114 ($1.40).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 64.36 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.90 ($1.61).

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,102.65).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

