ITE Group (LON:ITE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.50

Shares of ITE Group plc (LON:ITE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.50 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.02). ITE Group shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 643,581 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. The firm has a market cap of £611.83 million and a PE ratio of -91.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.50.
ITE Group Company Profile (LON:ITE)
Featured Stories
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for ITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.