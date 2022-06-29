iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 58,027 shares.The stock last traded at $269.91 and had previously closed at $267.82.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,821,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

