iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 68,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

