iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is West Coast Financial LLC’s Largest Position

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 711,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 11.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $76,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

