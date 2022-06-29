iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,092. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

