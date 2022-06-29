iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 30.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $189,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,806,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.61. 389,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,746,632. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.16 and a 200 day moving average of $434.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

