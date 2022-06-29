iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,272 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

IVV opened at $382.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

