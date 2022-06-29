iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 19.8% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $142,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,694,000 after purchasing an additional 129,389 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $230.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.11.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

