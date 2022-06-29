iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $230.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.11. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.