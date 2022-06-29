iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $230.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.11. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

