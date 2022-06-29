iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

IWR traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $65.09. 18,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,185. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

