iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

