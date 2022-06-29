iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,398,000. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 25,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $221.07 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.